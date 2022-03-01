MediaTek unveils new chipsets for premium 5G smartphones

-
With an aim to bring flagship level technology -- connectivity, displays, gaming, multimedia and imaging features -- to premium 5G smartphones, chip making giant MediaTek on Tuesday launched the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 system-on-chips (SoCs).
Both the chips borrow the advanced technology from MediaTek's powerful flagship Dimensity 9000 platform and package it into the new Dimensity 8000 series which is built on the ultra-efficient TSMC 5nm production process with an octa-core CPU.
"You could say the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series is the little brother to our flagship Dimensity 9000 chip. Meaning it brings flagship grade features and next level energy efficiency to the premium smartphone market," C.H. Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statment.
The Dimensity 8100 integrates four premium Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds reaching 2.85GHz, and the Dimensity 8000 has four Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.75GHz.
Both the chips combine an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies for exceptional power-efficiency that extends play time, and best-in-class frame rates - 170fps for the Dimensity 8100 and 140fps for the Dimensity 8000. Quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage ensure ultra-fast data streams.
The new Dimensity 8000 series also uses MediaTek's Open Resource Architecture to give device makers the flexibility to customize and differentiate features so they can make 5G smartphones and 5G experiences that truly stand out, the company said.
The Dimensity 8000 series integrates MediaTek's fifth generation AI processing unit, APU 580. It delivers the most power-efficient performance in its class. The balance of performance and efficiency optimizes AI multimedia, gaming, camera and video experiences.
--IANS
vc/vd
