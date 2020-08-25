Meet the data scientist who is helping Flipkart take e-commerce to Bharat

Mayur Datar, the chief data scientist at e-commerce giant Flipkart loves to read, stay fit and run marathons.

Fitness is very important, as his role involves leading a large team of data scientists at the company together with whom he is working on building some of the most advanced data mining solutions to nurture the e-commerce landscape in the country. Those include innovations in areas like predicting the demand for the products, recommending users fashion accessories, detecting fraud well in advance, and also building machine learning engines to translate reviews written in ...