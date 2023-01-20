JUST IN
Meta rolling out centralised account settings for Instagram, Facebook
Twitter officially bans third-party applications with new developer rules
Apple to expand smart-home lineup with new displays, faster TV set-top box
We'll work with Indian organisations on online safety: Julie Inman Grant
IIT Madras-incubated company develops indigenous mobile operating system
Govt to hold public consultation on fact-checking rule for online content
85% org hits by ransomware in past 12 months, up from 76%: Report
India aims to become key semiconductor supplier for world: Vaishnaw
Apple may not bring design changes to next-generation Mac mini in 2024
Google working on new 'Bluetooth Distance Measurement' API: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Twitter officially bans third-party applications with new developer rules
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta rolling out centralised account settings for Instagram, Facebook

Meta has announced that it is rolling out a new Accounts Center that will allow users to manage their Meta accounts, like Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, from a centralised hub

Topics
Facebook | Instagram | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta has announced that it is rolling out a new Accounts Center that will allow users to manage their preferences across all their Meta accounts, like Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, from a centralised hub.

This will be helpful for users who use more than one of the company's applications, Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"Things like Personal details, Passwords and security, and Ad preferences will now live in a centralised place, so it'll be easier for people who use multiple apps to manage their settings."

For instance, users can now easily make their ad topic preferences consistent for Facebook and Instagram accounts by adding those accounts to the same Accounts Center.

However, users who want to keep their accounts in separate Accounts Centers, can do so, as adding more than one account to the same Accounts Center is optional.

Moreover, the company is also making improvements to some of the ad settings controls.

"We know people want more control over the ads they see, which is why we're exploring new ways to give people the ability to see more ads about the things that interest them, in addition to the existing option of seeing fewer ads about things that don't interest them," the company said.

"These changes will begin to go into effect today, and will gradually roll out to everyone on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in the coming months," it added.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 10:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU