Meta rolling out centralised account settings for Instagram, Facebook

Meta has announced that it is rolling out a new Accounts Center that will allow users to manage their preferences across all their Meta accounts, like Instagram, and Messenger, from a centralised hub.

This will be helpful for users who use more than one of the company's applications, Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"Things like Personal details, Passwords and security, and Ad preferences will now live in a centralised place, so it'll be easier for people who use multiple apps to manage their settings."

For instance, users can now easily make their ad topic preferences consistent for and accounts by adding those accounts to the same Accounts Center.

However, users who want to keep their accounts in separate Accounts Centers, can do so, as adding more than one account to the same Accounts Center is optional.

Moreover, the company is also making improvements to some of the ad settings controls.

"We know people want more control over the ads they see, which is why we're exploring new ways to give people the ability to see more ads about the things that interest them, in addition to the existing option of seeing fewer ads about things that don't interest them," the company said.

"These changes will begin to go into effect today, and will gradually roll out to everyone on Facebook, Messenger and in the coming months," it added.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)