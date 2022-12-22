JUST IN
Jio deposits Rs 3,720 cr in SBI escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel
Tiger Global-backed Battery Smart raises Rs 75 cr in funding from Stride
Indian Oil selects Jio's managed network services for its petrol pumps
Tata Communication to acquire US-based Switch Enterprises for Rs 486 cr
Chip-maker Micron to layoff 10% of its workforce under restructure plan
Maruti Suzuki signs 5-year pact with Kamarajar port for PV exports
Cognizant to power Garuda Aerospace's drones with advanced digital tools
Stride Ventures invests Rs 75 cr in swapping network provider Battery Smart
Jio deposits Rs 3,720 cr in SBI escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel
Piramal Realty to invest Rs 3,500 cr in 2 yrs; aims to deliver 5,000 flats
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jio deposits Rs 3,720 cr in SBI escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel
icon-arrow-left
Sula Vineyards shares make tepid market debut; settle nearly 8% lower
Business Standard

Meta removes 23 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Instagram in India in Nov

Meta said it took down over 19.52 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.39 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of November in India

Topics
Facebook | Instagram | Social Media

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Dima Solomin
Photo: Unsplash/Dima Solomin

Meta on Thursday said it took down over 19.52 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.39 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of November in India.

Between November 1-30, Facebook received 889 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and the company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 511 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Of the other 378 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 218 reports in total. The remaining 160 reports were reviewed but may not have been auctioned," Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 2,368 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

"Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,124 cases," the company informed.

Of the other 1,244 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 850 reports in total.

The remaining 394 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been auctioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.