Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on platform

Meta Platforms Inc is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday.
"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," its security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said https://bit.ly/3hhkIJN on Twitter. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."
He added, "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world."
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
