Microsoft announces to keep 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation forever: Reports

Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has announced plans to keep the 'Call of Duty' game on forever.

Spencer had recently discussed the future of the first-person shooter game in a podcast interview, reports The Verge.

"As long as there's a out there to ship to, our intent is that we continue to ship 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation," Spencer was quoted as saying in a report.

"Similar to what we've done with 'Minecraft', since we've owned that, we've expanded the places people can play 'Minecraft'. We haven't reduced the places, and it's been good for the 'Minecraft' community in my opinion, and I want to do the same as we think about where 'Call of Duty' can go."

According to the report, previously, Spencer also gave a hint about intentions to port the game to the Nintendo Switch, in order to maintain the 'Call of Duty' franchise on competing platforms.

Earlier, the company had said it will keep 'Call of Duty' on its rival Sony gaming consoles for "several more years".

"I confirmed our intent to honour all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation," Spencer had said in a tweet.

