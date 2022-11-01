Netflix acquires game developer 'Spry Fox' to expand in-house games studio

-
ALSO READ
Netflix faces tough road ahead despite low second-quarter subscriber loss
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
Netflix looks at alternative route to charge for password sharing
Netflix sets up first internal studio to expand range of video games
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 2022 update: What is new and how to get it
-
Netflix has acquired cozy game developer 'Spry Fox' to expand its in-house games studio.
Spry Fox has joined the streaming platform to become its sixth in-house games studio, Netflix said in a blogpost.
"Our goal is to create a place where creative people could make original games in a supportive environment that brought happiness to the people who played them," said Daniel Cook, co-founder of Spry Fox.
According to Netflix, Spry Fox's approach to game development and success will help to accelerate the creative development in another genre and will add more games to the growing variety of the platform's games catalog.
"Our games journey has only just begun, but I'm proud of the foundational work we've been doing to build out our in-house creative capacity so that we can deliver the best possible games experience --including no advertisements and no in-app purchases--to our members as part of their membership," the company said.
Recently, Netflix had announced the 'Profile Transfer' feature to prevent password sharing
The "much requested" feature allowed users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to a new account when they start their own membership, it said.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU