NTPC to supply power generated from renewable sources to armed forces

-
ALSO READ
Sectors, states' efforts needed to get 500 GW renewable capacity: Khuba
NTPC net profit jumps 12% to Rs 5,199 cr in Q4 due to higher revenues
NTPC's Dadri, Unchahar plants running at 100% capacity amid power crisis
NTPC arm to develop 10GW renewable energy power park in Rajasthan
NTPC registers 62% growth in coal production from its captive mines
-
State-run power giant NTPC has inked a pact to supply electricity generated from renewable sources to Military Engineering Services.
This is the first ever agreement by the Indian armed forces for getting power supply from renewable energy sources, NTPC said in a statement. This will go towards the gradual decarbonization of the armed forces.
Power Purchase Agreement for RE power from the NTPC Solapur and Power Uses Agreement for RE power from upcoming NTPC Khavda, was signed to this effect at Chandigarh by A K Srivastava, General Manager (Commercial), NTPC, Sunit Kumar, AGM (Commercial), NTPC REL and Maj Gen Ashok Kumar, DGW, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 16:45 IST