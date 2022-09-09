NTPC to supply power generated from renewable sources to armed forces

State-run power giant has inked a pact to supply electricity generated from renewable sources to Military Engineering Services.

This is the first ever agreement by the Indian armed forces for getting power supply from renewable energy sources, said in a statement. This will go towards the gradual decarbonization of the armed forces.

Power Purchase Agreement for RE power from the Solapur and Power Uses Agreement for RE power from upcoming NTPC Khavda, was signed to this effect at Chandigarh by A K Srivastava, General Manager (Commercial), NTPC, Sunit Kumar, AGM (Commercial), NTPC REL and Maj Gen Ashok Kumar, DGW, the statement said.

