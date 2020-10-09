Microsoft partners chip maker Arm to boost AI innovation for IoT devices

-
SoftBank-owned UK chip maker Arm has partnered with Microsoft to create Azure-based tools to enable developers transfer data from Arm-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices to Azure Cloud.
The partnership will enable developers to easily target a broad range of Arm-based devices like intelligent computer-vision-enabled cameras, connected vehicles, AI gateways and intelligent appliances.
With over 30 billion active IoT devices in the world with 400 per cent growth over the past three years, the industry is moving incredibly fast.
"Arm's leading silicon architecture combined with their broad ecosystem and commitment to optimising developer experiences will enable this partnership to accelerate AI innovation for IoT devices, delivering better solutions and a better future for end-users," said Moe Tanabian, Vice President, General Manager-Azure Edge Devices.
In one of the biggest tech deals, graphics giant NVIDIA in September announced it is acquiring Arm for $40 billion with an aim to create a premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence (AI).
Microsoft is working closely with the silicon ecosystem to launch an Azure-Ready Silicon programme.
"We are committed to helping foster innovation and diversity within the broader silicon and device ecosystems, and making it easy, fast, and cost-effective for our customers," Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday.
"Our collaboration with Arm to facilitate an end-to-end AI toolchain to simplify development is an important part of this strategy".
