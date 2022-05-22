Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS can now dynamically switch orientations

-
Tech giant Microsoft has recently rolled out an update for its Remote Desktop app on iOS that focuses on dynamically switching between landscape and portrait orientations.
According to Windows Central, most of the changes in the latest version focus on improving the experience when switching between landscape and portrait mode.
The app now has a redesigned on-screen keyboard, a revamped in-session immersive switcher, and support for landscape and portrait orientations when using the connecting UI.
The changelog for the app is rather extensive, the report said.
"It is finally time for our first update of the year. This is a big one with some new feature additions and lots of bug fixes and improvements," the company was quoted as saying by the website.
The biggest change in this release is that you can now dynamically change the orientation (landscape vs portrait) of the remote session while connected to Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2, and later.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
