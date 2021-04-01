Microsoft to end support for Cortana on Android and iOS devices

-
Microsoft has announced to end support for its visual assistant Cortana on both Android and iOS devices.
Microsoft has also removed the Cortana app from both the App Store and Google's Play Store, beginning March 31.
"As we announced in July, we will soon be ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS, as Cortana continues its evolution as a productivity assistant," Microsoft said in an update.
The company first launched Cortana for iOS and Android in December 2015.
The app was designed to connect Windows 10 PCs and mobile phones but failed to gain momentum as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri won the race.
According to Microsoft, the Cortana content people created -- such as reminders and lists -- will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows.
Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which people can download on their phones for free.
"After March 31, 2021, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported," said Microsoft.
In 2019, the company first withdrew the Cortana for iOS app from a number of regions.
Last year, Microsoft said it will make productivity the focus of the digital assistant and as part of the shift, its digital assistant Cortana will lose some of its more consumer-facing features, such as the ability to play music and control smart home devices.
