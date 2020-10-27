Windows 10X may be ready by December; won't support Win32 applications

-
ALSO READ
Amazon Prime Video app arrives on Windows 10 devices for Indian users
Microsoft makes a comeback in smartphone business with its new Duo
Planned for dual-screen devices, Microsoft Windows 10X to debut on laptops
Microsoft to resume optional Windows 10 non-security updates from July
Microsoft Surface Pro X review: A costly Windows 10 device from the future
-
Windows 10X, a modular and lightweight version of Windows 10 designed for dual-screen and foldable devices, is expected to arrive as early as December but without support for Win32 apps.
Win32 is the 32-bit application programming interface (API) for versions of Windows from 95 onwards.
Microsoft had promised that Windows 10X will be able to run Win32 applications using virtualization.
However, reports have emerged that there will no support for Win32 apps and the users will be forced to use Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and Progressive Web Application (PWA) applications.
Microsoft earlier confirmed that it is aiming to refocus Windows 10X on single-screen devices like laptops first and will look for a right moment to integrate Windows 10X with dual-screen devices.
The move is seen as reprioritising Windows 10X for laptops and single-screen devices because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Windows 10X will also come pre-installed with web versions of Office apps, such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, Skype, etc.
An improved version Windows 10X with VAIL (Win32 virtualization) and Surface Neo support is expected to be made available by 2022, according to reports.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU