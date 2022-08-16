More users attacked via old Microsoft Office vulnerability in Q2: Report

-
ALSO READ
Indian startups, big firms aim to make digital economy personal: Adobe
Adobe likely to make Photoshop free to everyone on web under 'freemium'
Adobe joins hands with Microsoft to turbocharge modern workplaces
Why cybercrime is running rampant in India and how to stay secure
Adobe aspires to run global businesses out of India, says CEO Narayen
-
The number of exploits for vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Office suite increased, accounting for 82 per cent of the total number of exploits across different platforms and software, such as Adobe Flash, Android, Java etc in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, a report said on Tuesday.
According to a report by Kaspersky, old versions of applications remain the main targets for attackers, with almost 547,000 users in total being affected through corresponding vulnerabilities in the last quarter.
Moreover, the number of users affected by the Microsoft MSHTML Remote Code Execution vulnerability, which was previously spotted in targeted attacks, skyrocketed eight times.
"Since the vulnerability is quite easy to use, we expect an increase in its exploitation. Criminals craft malicious documents and convince their victims to open them through social engineering techniques," Alexander Kolesnikov, malware analyst at Kaspersky, said in a statement.
"The Microsoft Office application then downloads and executes a malicious script. To be on the safe side, it is vital to install the vendor's patch, use security solutions capable of detecting vulnerability exploitation, and to keep employees aware of modern cyberthreats," Kolesnikov added.
Kaspersky experts found that exploits for the vulnerability, designated CVE-2021-40444, were used to attack almost 5,000 people in Q2, which is eight times more than during Q1.
This zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer's engine MSHTML was first reported in September 2021.
The engine is a system component used by Microsoft Office applications to handle web content. When exploited, it enables the remote execution of malicious code on victims' computers.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU