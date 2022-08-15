Glance expects daily Hyperlive viewers to touch 25 mn within one year

-
Softbank-backed Inmobi's Glance expects the viewer base of its Hyperlive shows to touch 25 million within a year.
The company at present has 10 million viewers of Hyperlive shows which run on the lock screen of mobile phones.
"Currently, around 10 million viewers watch Hyperlive shows daily. Over the next few months, Glance expects the number to go up to 25 million daily," Rohan Choudhary, Vice President and General Manager, Glance Feed said on Monday.
Glance claims to have a presence on around 90 per cent smartphones in the country.
The company's Hyperlive platform has been rolled out on select smartphones of Xiaomi, Samsung etc and will be gradually rolled out on devices of around 7-8 brands.
On Independence Day, Glance hosted 30 Hyperlive shows on Independence day to celebrate the spirit of India including a show featuring Common Wealth Games medal winners including Tulika Maan, Eldehose Paul, Sushila Devi, Sagar Ahlawat etc.
In order to commemorate the occasion, Glance lit up all its lock screens with India's national flag making.
While Glance screen lock has been showing images, the Hyperlive provides access to shows.
"Our vision has always been to add value to people's digital lives. Over the past 15 years, we have built global brands that have consistently shared the stage with some of the world's biggest technology innovators. We continue to stay committed to our role in the growth of a digital India," InMobi Group founder and CEO Naveen Tiwari said.
The company has used Hyperlive for social commerce as well, enabling its viewers to shop for items that they see in a show.
