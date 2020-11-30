Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

-
Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Monday launched in India the Moto G 5G. Touted to be made in India, the smartphone is among the first to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip. Priced at Rs 20,999 for its sole 6GB RAM and 128GB model, the phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart from December 7. As a part of its launch offer, the phone gets Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards.
In terms of specifications, the Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch screen of 20:9 aspect ratio with HDR10 support. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.
The phone boots near-stock Android with no bloatware and ads. It is IP52 rated for protection from minor water spillages and dust. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, supported by TurboPower 20W fast-charging.
Imaging is covered by triple camera set-up on the back, and a punch-hole display camera on the front. The rear camera array features a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.7 aperture, an ultra-wide sensor of a 118-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a macro sensor for close-up shots.
As for the networks and 5G connectivity. the Moto G 5G comes with support for 11 Global 5G Network Bands, including Sub 6 5G Bands that may launch in India. The Moto G 5G is also compatible with most Sub 6 bands available globally. Moreover, the smartphone comes with 4x4 MIMO & Carrier Aggregation support for improved network performance.
