Motorola Razr 5G likely to feature 2633mAh battery, 18W fast charging

is working on the Moto Razr successor, which would be announced on September 20 and likely to be called the Moto Razr or Moto Razr 2020. A new report hints that the device will likely have a 2,633mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging.

According to GizmoChina, the upcoming foldable smartphone has appeared in the database of the TUV Rheinland certification platform. The listing claims that Razr will come with two inter-connected batteries with model number LS30 and LS40. The smaller LS30 battery has a rated capacity of 1,180mAh and a typical capacity of 1,255mAh. On the other hand, the bigger LS40 battery has a rated capacity of 1453mAh -- the total battery capacity comes to 2633mAh.





The TUV listings also revealed the support for 18W fast charging on the device.

The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor bundled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The phone might get Samsung's 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 camera sensor. It will ship with Android 10 operating system, and the outer screen will be larger this time.

The handset will be first available in the US and China.

There is no update yet when the company will launch the smartphone in India and other markets.