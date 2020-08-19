JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Apple Inc removes 47,000 apps from Chinese App Store, says report
Business Standard

Motorola Razr 5G likely to feature 2633mAh battery, 18W fast charging

According to GizmoChina, the upcoming foldable smartphone has appeared in the database of the TUV Rheinland certification platform

Topics
Motorola India | Foldable devices | Motorola

IANS  |  Beijing 

Motorola Razr
File photo: Motorola Razr 2020

Motorola is working on the Moto Razr successor, which would be announced on September 20 and likely to be called the Moto Razr 5G or Moto Razr 2020. A new report hints that the device will likely have a 2,633mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging.

According to GizmoChina, the upcoming foldable smartphone has appeared in the database of the TUV Rheinland certification platform. The listing claims that Razr 5G will come with two inter-connected batteries with model number LS30 and LS40. The smaller LS30 battery has a rated capacity of 1,180mAh and a typical capacity of 1,255mAh. On the other hand, the bigger LS40 battery has a rated capacity of 1453mAh -- the total battery capacity comes to 2633mAh.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note20, Tab S7, Watch3, Buds Live, Z Fold 2 unveiled: Specs

The TUV listings also revealed the support for 18W fast charging on the device.

The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor bundled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The phone might get Samsung's 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 camera sensor. It will ship with Android 10 operating system, and the outer screen will be larger this time.

The handset will be first available in the US and China.

There is no update yet when the company will launch the smartphone in India and other markets.
First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU