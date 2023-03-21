JUST IN
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits
Microsoft to build its own mobile games store to compete Apple, Google
Galaxy S23 series to stay in demand in India despite slowdown: TM Roh
Twitter's two-factor authentication moves behind paywall effective today
Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages
Non-Twitter Blue users now have last chance to switch away from SMS 2FA
Mobile users to lose $58 bn in scam calls globally this year: Report
Acer launches new laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors in India
Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability, research in India
Optiemus, Primebook join hands to manufacture Made-in-India 4G laptops
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google giving some Pixel Superfans chance to try Bard AI: Report

The Bard is not publicly available yet, but the tech giant is allowing a "small, randomly selected group of Pixel Superfans" to get access first, reports The Verge

Topics
Google | Artificial intelligence | Google Pixel

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Google is giving some Pixel Superfans the chance to try out its OpenAI's ChatGPT competitor "Bard".

The Bard is not publicly available yet, but the tech giant is allowing a "small, randomly selected group of Pixel Superfans" to get access first, reports The Verge.

However, the company is not allowing the Superfans to try out Bard immediately, it is just keeping them on a waitlist for early access once they sign up.

"Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google that lets you collaborate with generative AI. We'd like to offer you-- a member of our Pixel Superfan community-- early access so you can get started as soon as Bard launches, and share your feedback," the tech giant wrote in an email to users.

Google had unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) service 'Bard' last month to compete against ChatGPT, and said that it is opened up to "trusted testers."

According to the tech giant, Bard is an "experimental conversational AI service" which is powered by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).

The tool aims to combine the depth of the "world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models". Also, it uses data from the web to provide fresh and high-quality responses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 11:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU