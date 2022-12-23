JUST IN
beatXP enters into smartwatch segment, targets 10% market share by 2023
Streaming platform Netflix not showing cheapest ad-free plan to some users
Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web
Samsung Galaxy M, Galaxy F-series phones get Android 13-based One UI 5.0
Android 13 update brings Pixel's Personal Safety app to more smartphones
Twitter starts rolling out YouTube-like 'view count' feature for tweets
Year in review 2022: From Xiaomi to OnePlus, five best midrange smartphones
Bethesda softworks' three future games will be Xbox-exclusive: Microsoft
Apple temporarily pulls option to upgrade to new HomeKit architecture
Apollo Hospitals conduct 5G-based tech trial for colon cancer detection
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web
icon-arrow-left
beatXP enters into smartwatch segment, targets 10% market share by 2023
Business Standard

Streaming platform Netflix not showing cheapest ad-free plan to some users

Netflix launched the "Basic with Ads" plan on November 3 at $6.99 per month, compared to between $9.99 and $19.99 per month for an ad-free subscription

Topics
Netflix | Netflix India | video streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly hiding its cheapest ad-free plan from some users when they try to subscribe to the platform.

Netflix launched the "Basic with Ads" plan on November 3 at $6.99 per month, compared to between $9.99 and $19.99 per month for an ad-free subscription.

According to 9to5Mac, among the four ad-free plan options, the new ad-free plan is hidden in a really tiny link on the Netflix subscription page, which means Netflix hasn't discontinued the new ad-free plan service.

However, some users can still see the four plans in the list without having to click on any links, so it seems that the company is running some sort of A/B test, said the report.

The report also mentioned that Netflix may be using dark pattern practices to trick users into choosing between a less profitable option and other more expensive options.

Earlier this week, a new report said that about nine per cent of Netflix subscribers in the US have opted into the streaming service's new "Basic with ads" steaming plan.

According to analytics firm Antenna, in addition to the Basic with Ads subscribers who signed up for Netflix, the firm observed only 0.1 per cent of Netflix's existing US subscribers switching to the Basic with Ads plan in November.

It also mentioned that HBO Max saw a mild pickup when it first launched its ad-supported option in June 2021.

--IANS

shs/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Netflix

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 13:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU