Next-gen GoPro likely to retain old design with new sensor in Hero11 camera

US-based action camera manufacturer GoPro is planning to launch its flagship Hero11 Black with a new sensor and an old design.
The upcoming action camera might look identical to the Hero10, which was launched last year. All the significant changes will be made on the inside, as revealed by photographs and specifications, reports The Verge.
The biggest upgrade sounds like a new sensor, which will reportedly be capable of 27MP still images as the current Hero10 Black, for comparison, shoots 23MP photos.
The new model will reportedly still cap out at 5.3K at 60 frames per second, or 4K at 120 fps.
According to a recent report, the new model may include two displays, one at the back and the other next to the camera sensor at the front.
Meanwhile, GoPro Hero10 Black was launched in India last year for Rs 54,500 with a new GP2 processor.
The new processor enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation for steadier shots. It also ensures higher resolution 23MP photos, and improved low-light performance.
GoPro Hero10 Black also has the ability to use the camera as a webcam for Zoom and Team calls.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
