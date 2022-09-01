Samsung unveils new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor ahead of IFA 2022.

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV review: Economical option in premium smart TV segment
Apple to evaluate BOE's OLED display panel for iPhone 14 this week: Report
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to feature different grades of OLED panels
LG unveils new OLED TV lineup, including rollable TV, for India market
Samsung planning to close LCD panel manufacturing soon, says report
-
Ahead of IFA 2022 in Berlin, Samsung Electronics has announced the new gaming monitor -- Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB) -- expanding its Odyssey lineup.
The company said that Odyssey OLED G8 is the company's first OLED gaming monitor and will be available in an ultra-thin, 34-inch form factor.
"The new 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 is built to an ultra-slim thickness of 3.9 mm at its thinnest part and finished with a sleek, metal frame," the company said in a statement.
"It requires no backlighting, while delivering true RGB and true black for maximum colour accuracy and brightness," it added.
A
The ultra-wide, QHD resolution gaming monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio with 100 per cent colour volume and DCI-99.3 per cent colour gamut for incredible visuals regardless of the game being played.
The Odyssey OLED G8 is packed with gaming features to give any player a competitive edge. It also enables users to experience the best gaming, entertainment and lifestyle feature all in one place.
The display operates as a complete entertainment hub with the ability to stream content through Samsung's Smart Hub, giving access to the latest shows on Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube and other leading OTT (over-the-top) service providers.
The integrated IoT hub allows the users to check all the IoT devices wirelessly connected to the monitor, while the SmartThings app will enable users to monitor IoT devices throughout the house with ease.
The Odyssey OLED G8 will be available globally from the fourth quarter of 2022, with launch schedules varying by region.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU