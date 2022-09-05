ASUS launches special edition of ROG Strix Scar 17 for Indian games

-
ASUS India on Monday upgraded its Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix Scar 17 PCs with the launch of the Special Edition (SE) to provide unmatched performance and gameplay to gaming enthusiasts in India.
With a starting price of Rs 359,990, the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE, which comes equipped with the Intel 12th gen Core i9 HX series of processors, will be available on both online and offline stores.
"We at ASUS believe in constantly nurturing the gaming journey of e-sports enthusiasts and providing the right infrastructure for the rising talents," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India
"By introducing innovations to our lineup, the new ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition is ready to claim its rightful spot at the top. We are positive that this launch will prove to be the perfect upgrade for the gamers, further elevating the Indian esports ecosystem," Su added.
The 17.3-inch laptop offers a QHD 240Hz panel with fast refresh rates.
The laptop brings game-changing enhancements to your eSports experience. It is equipped with an aluminum lid, which features a new covert design overhaul. Additionally, all Strix SCAR 2022 staples are in the special edition, along with the high-resolution QHD 240Hz 3ms panel.
The laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i9-12950HX processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with up to an incredible 175W max TGP.
