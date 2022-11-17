Nothing Ear (stick) open sale begins today: Read review, watch unboxing

UK-based consumer start-up Nothing’s half in-ear wireless earbuds, the Ear (stick), go on open sale at 12 noon on November 17. Priced at Rs 8,499, the earphones will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Myntra. On Flipkart, the earphones will be available with introductory offer, but in limited stock. In the offer, is offering a flat Rs 1,000 discount to the existing customers on the Ear (stick) purchase.

Ear (stick): Specification



The Nothing Ear (stick) is a pair of half in-ear wireless with transparent design. It comes in a cylindrical case, which rolls to open and close. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. However, it supports fast pairing only with Android devices. It is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. The feature 12.6mm audio drivers and boast up to 29 hours of battery life with a charging case. Nothing says these can deliver up to 2 hours of extra listening time with 10 minutes of charging.

Unlike its predecessor Nothing Ear (1), these Ear (stick) earbuds lack silicone buds and active noise cancellation (ANC). But, these come with clear voice with three microphones on each bud to offer wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. It comes with touch control on each bud for play, pause, skip, voice assistance and change volume functions.

Other features include bass lock technology, which detects how much bass is lost during wear and automatically tune the graphic equalisers based on ambient conditions. The earbuds functions are integrated in the Nothing Phone (1), allowing users to customise gesture controls, adjust EQ settings and access find my earbuds function via quick settings menu. Other smartphones (Android and iOS) get the similar functionality enabled through the Nothing X app.



