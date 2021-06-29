Nothing's debut ear (1) true wireless earbuds to launch on July 27

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nothing ear (1) launch invite

Nothing is set to launch its first product, the ear (1), on July 27, 2021. The true wireless earbuds were earlier set to launch in June. The London-based technology startup’s founder Carl Pei recently announced on Twitter about the delay owing to some final touches before the product rollout. Nevertheless, the Nothing ear (1) finally has a launch date and it is not too far from now.

Nothing said, the ear (1) are the beginning of a long and exciting journey that will eventually expand in other product categories, including smart electronics that are expected to arrive later this year. Pei, in the blog explained the reason for choosing earbuds as the first product in Nothing's portfolio. "...we believe the earphones market was begging for differentiation, space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one. Additionally, as an area of hyper-growth, the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories."

In India, Nothing has partnered with home-grown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart for the ear (1) launch. This means, the Nothing’s debut ear (1) true wireless earbuds will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

For India operations, Nothing recently appointed former Samsung executive Manu Sharma, as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. Pei said, He (Manu) will drive the growth, business development and operations for Nothing in the country.

Nothing earlier announced that it had raised $22 million from a clutch of investors, including GV (formerly Google Ventures), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Beme co-founder), Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Reddit Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman. India’s entrepreneur Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, also invested in Nothing, although the amount has not been disclosed.

First Published: Tue, June 29 2021. 17:00 IST

