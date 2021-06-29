Nothing's debut ear (1) true wireless earbuds to launch on July 27

is set to launch its first product, the ear (1), on July 27, 2021. The true wireless were earlier set to launch in June. The London-based technology startup’s founder recently announced on Twitter about the delay owing to some final touches before the product rollout. Nevertheless, the ear (1) finally has a launch date and it is not too far from now.

said, the ear (1) are the beginning of a long and exciting journey that will eventually expand in other product categories, including smart electronics that are expected to arrive later this year. Pei, in the blog explained the reason for choosing as the first product in Nothing's portfolio. "...we believe the earphones market was begging for differentiation, space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one. Additionally, as an area of hyper-growth, the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories."

In India, Nothing has partnered with home-grown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart for the ear (1) launch. This means, the Nothing’s debut ear (1) true wireless will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

For India operations, Nothing recently appointed former Samsung executive Manu Sharma, as Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. Pei said, He (Manu) will drive the growth, business development and operations for Nothing in the country.

A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon! — (@getpeid) June 18, 2021

Nothing earlier announced that it had raised $22 million from a clutch of investors, including GV (formerly Google Ventures), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Beme co-founder), Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Reddit Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman. India’s entrepreneur Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, also invested in Nothing, although the amount has not been disclosed.