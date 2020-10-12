Omega Seiki and FITT join hands to work on EV technology, research

-

Omega Seiki Mobility and FITT an industry interface organisation established by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi- have partnered to jointly work on electric vehicle technologies and advanced research.
The two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding for a collaboration that will be primarily aimed at innovating alternate energy powered vehicles and other emerging technologies in EV space, including efficiency and performance improvement of Omega Seiki Mobility's existing vehicles, the company said in statement.
Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) is a part of the Anglian Omega Group and it manufactures electric three-wheeler cargo carriers.
"Partnering with the best premier technical and research university will not only contribute to India but to the whole world, through excellence in scientific and technical education and research will ultimately serve as a treasured resource for industry and society as a whole," Anglian Omega Group Chairman Uday Narang said.
The collaboration with FITT will explore the valuable resources in alternative energy powered vehicles and other emerging technologies in the EV industry, he added.
Stating that e-mobility has arrived in India, FITT Managing Director Anil Wali said,"This (the partnership) is a milestone occasion as it brings together two parties from different walks of life, who have the potential to work jointly towards this global disruption of electric mobility."
The collaboration will leverage on OSM in terms of design, simulation, product development, prototyping and production of automotive components and full vehicle development of two, three and four-wheeler EVs.
"OSM will be making its vehicles, design and manufacturing facilities and lab available for any prototyping, testing or sample manufacturing as part of this collaboration which will eventually subsidize FITT. Thus, contributing in scientific and technical research on electric mobility," the statement said.
