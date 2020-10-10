Apple's Diwali gift: Consumers to get free AirPods with iPhone 11 in India

-
Apple Store Online in India has announced a Diwali offer where people buying an iPhone 11 will get an AirPods absolutely free in the country.
The popular AirPods (2nd generation) are powered by the all-new Apple H1 headphone chip and use optical sensors and motion accelerometers to detect when they're in ear.
The Apple offer starts from October 17 when the country will enter a festive sale season.
The iPhone 11 currently starts from Rs 5,802 a month or Rs 49,300 with trade-in while AirPods begins from Rs 14,900.
The 6.1-inch iPhone 11, which is now being assembled by Foxconn at its Chennai manufacturing plant, introduces a powerful dual-camera system, fastest-ever A13 Bionic chip with third-generation neural engine and all-day battery life to help you with the most daunting tasks.
Featuring the toughest glass ever in a smartphone, iPhone 11 is rated IP68 for water resistance (up to two metres for up to 30 minutes) and is protected against accidental spills from common liquids such as coffee and soda.
Riding on the success of iPhone 11 in India, Apple remains the leading brand in the ultra-premium segment in the country.
Within models, iPhone 11 was the highest-selling model in the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above) for the June quarter in the country this year.
Just in time for the festive season, signature gift wrap and personalised engraving will also be available for select products on Apple Store Online.
Engraving of emojis or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods.
On the online India store this month, customers can also enjoy free online 'Today at Apple' sessions led by local creative professionals, focused on photography and music.
The first Apple Store Online went live in India last month, offering a full range of products, support and premium experience to consumers and the large aspirational fan base across the country, including trading old phones for a new iPhone.
