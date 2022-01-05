OnePlus 10 Pro's design and specifications revealed ahead of launch

After unveiling the design, Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday revealed the specifications of the 10 Pro ahead of launch. The flagship smartphone will bring second-generation imaging system co-created in partnership with Hasselblad. The imaging system will be accompanied by a triple camera array on the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP auxiliary sensor. According to OnePlus, the camera module will feature dual optical image stabilisation. On the front, the smartphone will sport a 32MP sensor housed in a left aligned punch-hole on the display.

As for the display, the smartphone will feature a second-generation LTPO calibrated AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The 10 Pro will be among the first powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging technologies.

Though OnePlus did not reveal RAM and on-board storage configurations, it announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will feature dual stereo speakers and X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics. Connectivity will include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, VoLTE, and VoWiFi. The device will boot Android 12 operating system-based OxygenOS 12, which will be an integrated OS based on OnePlus’ OxygenOS and OPPO’s ColorOS.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is expected to be launched in OnePlus’ home country China this month, followed by launch in international markets on later dates. In India, the company announced it will be launching the T-edition of its entry-level 9-series smartphone, the OnePlus 9R, on January 14. The company has not yet confirmed India launch and availability of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.