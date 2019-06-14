OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour edition goes on sale: Price, sale offers, specs

7 Pro Almond colour edition is set to go on sale today in India at 12PM, exclusively on Amazon. The phone will also be available through exclusive offline retail stores and partner outlets. This is one of the colour variants that was announced during the 7-series launch, alongside nebula blue and mirror grey.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond edition price, sale details

The comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 52,999. On Amazon, the phone will be eligible for SBI card cashback offer of up to Rs 2,000. The cashback can also be availed on Reliance and Croma retail stores. The phone will also be eligible for no cost equated monthly instalment scheme on Amazon.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond edition specifications and features

The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond edition is a new colour variant of the smartphone. Therefore, the phone’s specifications and features are identical to other colour variants. It has a 6.67-inch QHD+ screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The screen boasts in-display fingerprint sensor for phone unlock mechanism. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC), mated with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the phone boots Android Pie operating system-based OxygenOS user interface. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which support Warp charge fast charging technology.





Imaging is taken care by a triple camera module on the back and motorised pop-up camera on the front. The rear camera module features a 48-megapixel primary lens, 16MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto capable of up to 3x optical zoom. The pop-up module has a 16-megapixel front selfie camera.