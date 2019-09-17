OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch on September 26: Here is what to expect

Chinese electronics maker BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand on Monday announced the launch of ‘a few things’ in India on September 26. The company has been teasing features of the 7T smartphone and TV on its social media platforms, and chances are that both these products would be unveiled or launched in the country on September 26. The company is likely to also announce the T-variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

According to the company’s recent tweets, the OnePlus 7T would get an enhanced display with a faster refresh rate of 90Hz. In retrospect, OnePlus used a screen with higher refresh rate in the OnePlus 7 Pro, also the company’s first smartphone with QHD+ resolution curved screen. The OnePlus 7T is promised to get a 90Hz refresh rate screen, but it might not get the curved profile and higher resolution screen of the Pro model. These screen properties might stay exclusive to the OnePlus 7T Pro edition.

The OnePlus 7T is expected to have a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen with support for HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh rate. Like its predecessor, the screen in the OnePlus 7T is expected to get an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for hardware upgrades, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus system-on-chip (SoC).

Imaging is expected to be covered by a triple-camera module on the back, featuring a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom capability, and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. The phone is expected to sport a waterdrop notch on front, accommodating the phone’s 16MP selfie camera – similar to the OnePlus 7. Powering the phone would be a 3,800 mAh battery with support for fast charging through its supplied 30W Warp charger.

Details around the OnePlus TV, on the other hand, are rather scarce. The company has teased its remote controller, which confirms that the television would be powered by the Android platform with Google Assistant support for voice commands.