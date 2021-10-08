OnePlus ropes in Shahid, Mira Kapoor as brand ambassadors for TV category

-
Tech major OnePlus on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood's celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor as brand ambassadors for its TV product category.
In 2019, OnePlus entered the smart TV industry with its Q1 series, and expanded the portfolio in the following year with the launch of the U series and Y series.
"The collaboration (with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor) reiterates the brand's philosophy of Never Settle', while highlighting the company's vision towards building a seamless connected experience," a statement said.
OnePlus said it has witnessed a 20 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter in the April-June 2021 period in its smart TVs segment.
Within a span of two years since its entry into the category, the company stands among the top five smart TV brands in the Rs 20,000-30,000 smart TV market and among the top three smart TV brands in the Rs 40,000-50,000 market in India, it added citing data from Counterpoint Research.
They (the couple) truly embody the smart and youthful spirit of OnePlus as well as our user community. Therefore, we are confident that this exciting association will certainly disrupt the status quo in the India smart TV market and we are positive that our community would be equally thrilled for our new partnership," OnePlus India Head of Brand and Category Marketing Saurabh Kapoor said.
Sharing his thoughts on the association, Shahid Kapoor said: "As passionate enthusiasts of technology and innovation, Mira and I are thrilled to be partnering with OnePlus".
Speaking on the ad film, Mira Rajput Kapoor said the latest ad campaign for the OnePlus TV U1S "plays on a dream that we have all had at some point, where we wished to control everything with just a phrase".
"It is truly exciting to see how OnePlus has now transformed this dream to reality with the innovation-first approach to technology, she added.
