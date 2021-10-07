Apple Diwali offers live on India Store Online, get AirPods with iPhone 12

-
-
Apple on Thursday announced that its Diwali offer is live on Apple's official India website and the company is offering first-gen AirPods for free with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.
Apple has published details of the festive offer on its India store page.
The Cupertino-based tech giant has slashed the prices of the iPhone 12 series after the launch of iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 12 mini 64GB model is available at Rs 59,900, and the 128GB option costs Rs 64,900. The 256GB model is selling at Rs 74,900.
On the other hand, the regular iPhone 12 (64GB) is priced at Rs 65,900, and the 128GB option is available at Rs 70,900. The 256GB storage variant is retailing at Rs 80,900.
Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest-quality video in a smartphone, with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience.
The A14 Bionic -- the fastest chip in a smartphone -- powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life.
iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience.
Recently, the company has unveiled the iPhone 13 series, featuring a smaller notch, repositioned rear cameras and improved performance.
iPhone 13 has been launched in three variants, starting from a 128GB variant. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants and comes in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.
