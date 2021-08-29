PC market up by 17% in second quarter in United States: Report

-
The PC market in the US grew 17 per cent year on year (YoY) in the second quarter of 2021, with total shipments of desktops, notebooks, tablets and workstations reaching 36.8 million units, says a new report.
According to market research firm Canalys, notebooks were the best performers, with shipments up 27 per cent YoY, while desktops showed signs of recovery, increasing 23 per cent.
Tablets were almost stagnant, with shipments down 1 per cent, as educators move away from them and the surge of consumer shipments due to the pandemic fades.
"It is clear now that pandemic-related use cases will extend well into the future," Brian Lynch, Research Analyst at Canalys, said in a statement.
"This points toward a significant refresh opportunity in the future -- fantastic news for PC vendors and their channel and ecosystem partners," Lynch added.
For the second quarter in a row, HP led the US PC market, with over 8 million devices shipped. HP continued to dominate the Chromebook market too, with a 42 per cent market share in the US.
Apple remained second in the market despite a 3 per cent decline. It was the only major PC vendor to post negative growth.
It had more success with notebooks, with 24 per cent year-on-year shipment growth, partly due to the success of the M1 chip. Dell saw comparatively modest growth, at 11 per cent.
Meanwhile, Lenovo and Samsung continued to outperform other vendors, posting 25 per cent and 51 percent growth respectively in PC sales-out.
