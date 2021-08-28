Apple launches iPhone 12, 12 Pro service programme for 'no sound' issue

-
Apple has announced a new service programme for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models that suffer from sound issues when placing or receiving calls.
According to AppleInsider, the "iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Programme for No Sound Issues" covers a limited number of devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.
The company noted other iPhone models, including iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, are not part of the programme.
According to a document detailing the programme and its terms, a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models might experience sound issues due to a component that could fail on the receiver module.
Affected units do not emit sound from the receiver when placing or receiving calls, the report said.
Those impacted can take their iPhone 12 or 12 Pro unit to Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for free service. As usual, devices will be inspected prior to service and customers might need to pay for repairs that hinder the completion of the audio fix.
The programme covers affected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale.
