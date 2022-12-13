Poco announces offers on smartphones ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

-
Poco has announced offers on select smartphones ahead of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which commences from December 16 and would continue until December 21. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering discounts and bank offers on select smartphones. The bank offers are valid on State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. On the SBI cards, the company is offering up to Rs 2,000 off on select smartphones. On Kotak Mahindra Bank, the company is offering up to Rs 1,000 off on select smartphones – available on credit cards only. The Kotak Bank offer would go live from December 13. All the offers are valid for a limited period, said the company in a statement.
POCO F4 5G
The POCO F4 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage after discounts and bank offers. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, it sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It features a HDR10+ certified screen and a 4,500 mAh battery.
POCO X4 Pro 5G
The POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,499, inclusive of all offers. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, it sports a 6.67-inch super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IP53 rated for dust and splash resistance. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.
POCO M4 5G
Inclusive of all offers, the POCO M4 5G is available at Rs 10,249. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boasts a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 8MP camera sensor. It boots Android 12 operating system-based MIUI 13.
POCO C31
It is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,499 for the base model with 3GB and 32GB storage. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen and 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charging. It comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB configuration, and royal blue and shadow grey colours.
POCO M4 Pro 5G
The 5G smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,249 for the base model with 4GB and 64GB storage from December 15. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, it sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported with an 33W wired charger. It comes in power black, cool blue, and POCO yellow colours.
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 12:15 IST
