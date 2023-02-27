JUST IN
Business Standard

Qualcomm Snapdragon satellite technology arriving in most smartphones

Snapdragon Satellite is a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones, which was introduced by Qualcomm at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 last month

Topics
Qualcomm Snapdragon | Qualcomm | Satellite

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Qualcomm
Qualcomm

Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon satellite technology is coming to most Android smartphones.

The company said that the "Snapdragon Satellite" will be used in the upcoming smartphones from Honor, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, reports 9To5Google.

However, it is still unclear on which devices the new tech will be supported.

Snapdragon Satellite is a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones, which was introduced by Qualcomm at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 last month.

According to the company, the satellite tech offers global coverage from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications -- for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations.

Earlier, the company also said that beyond smartphones, Snapdragon Satellite will expand to other devices, including laptops, tablets, vehicles and Internet of Things (IoT).

--IANS

aj/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 15:31 IST

