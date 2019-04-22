Realme 3 Pro launched: Know key features and specifications, watch unboxing

-
ALSO READ
Realme 3 will be Flipkart-exclusive: To be launched at noon today
Realme 3 with Helio P70 SoC, gradient design launched: Know price and specs
Realme 3 review: Decent budget phone marred by weak multimedia capabilities
Weak rupee impact: Realme may hike its phone prices, says CEO Madhav Sheth
Realme U1 review: A capable budget smartphone with impressive cameras
-
Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Monday launched its performance-centric smartphone in India. Named Realme 3 Pro, the Flipkart-exclusive phone boasts several segment-first features, including support for Fortnite game, currently compatible only with mid-range and premium smartphones. Touted to be better than Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme 3 Pro is all about performance. As said by the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, in a tweet recently, the phone supports an ultraHD mode capable of capturing high resolution (64-megapixel) photographs. Sheth had also shared camera samples, apparently captured using the Realme 3 Pro, which shows the phone’s camera quality in both day and low-light conditions. However, it is still unclear if those shots were taken using the camera’s ultraHD mode or auto mode.
Super slow-motion video recording is another camera feature that was recently teased by Sheth.
I tried using Ultra HD mode on rm3pro— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 19, 2019
Amazing shots#64MP #SpeedAwakens
Will show you the samples at launch event on 22nd April.
Besides the camera features, Realme also confirmed a bigger capacity battery with fast charging support. According to Sheth, the phone also delivers 5 hours of talktime in 10 minutes of charge.
Guys, can you guess the slomo on Rm3pro. 90fps, 120fps, 240fps or any other guess? pic.twitter.com/TSi8tmq2jd— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 16, 2019
As for the performance, the phone supports graphic-intensive gaming title, the Fortnite. The phone comes with a dedicated hyperboost mode to improve its gaming capabilities.
5hrs of talktime in 10min of charge. #Speedawakens— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 16, 2019
Watch unboxing of the Realme 3 Pro here:
Meet hyperboost, the performance boost you need for a speedy and seamless gaming experience! We are super-excited for #realme3Pro.Are you? Comment with a and show us your excitement!— realme (@realmemobiles) April 13, 2019
Launching at 12:30PM, 22nd Apr. #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/W6W4fuSin2
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU