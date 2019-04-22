Realme 3 Pro launched: Know key features and specifications, watch unboxing

Chinese smartphone brand on Monday launched its performance-centric smartphone in India. Named 3 Pro, the Flipkart-exclusive phone boasts several segment-first features, including support for Fortnite game, currently compatible only with mid-range and premium smartphones. Touted to be better than Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro, the 3 Pro is all about performance. As said by the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, in a tweet recently, the phone supports an ultraHD mode capable of capturing high resolution (64-megapixel) photographs. Sheth had also shared camera samples, apparently captured using the Pro, which shows the phone’s camera quality in both day and low-light conditions. However, it is still unclear if those shots were taken using the camera’s ultraHD mode or auto mode.

I tried using Ultra HD mode on rm3pro

Amazing shots#64MP #SpeedAwakens

Will show you the samples at launch event on 22nd April. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 19, 2019

Guys, can you guess the slomo on Rm3pro. 90fps, 120fps, 240fps or any other guess? pic.twitter.com/TSi8tmq2jd — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 16, 2019

5hrs of talktime in 10min of charge. #Speedawakens — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 16, 2019

Meet hyperboost, the performance boost you need for a speedy and seamless gaming experience! We are super-excited for #realme3Pro.Are you? Comment with a and show us your excitement!

Launching at 12:30PM, 22nd Apr. #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/W6W4fuSin2 — realme (@realmemobiles) April 13, 2019

Super slow-motion video recording is another camera feature that was recently teased by Sheth.Besides the camera features, Realme also confirmed a bigger capacity battery with fast charging support. According to Sheth, the phone also delivers 5 hours of talktime in 10 minutes of charge.As for the performance, the phone supports graphic-intensive gaming title, the Fortnite. The phone comes with a dedicated hyperboost mode to improve its gaming capabilities.Watch unboxing of the here: