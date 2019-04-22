JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

Start-up Routematic helps companies in organising employees' daily commute
Business Standard

Realme 3 Pro launched: Know key features and specifications, watch unboxing

Touted to be better than Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme 3 Pro is touted to be all about performance

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme 3 Pro launched in India: Realme 3 Pro launched in India: Specs, features, price and key details
Realme 3 Pro launched in India: Realme 3 Pro launched in India: Specs, features, price and key details

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Monday launched its performance-centric smartphone in India. Named Realme 3 Pro, the Flipkart-exclusive phone boasts several segment-first features, including support for Fortnite game, currently compatible only with mid-range and premium smartphones. Touted to be better than Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme 3 Pro is all about performance. As said by the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, in a tweet recently, the phone supports an ultraHD mode capable of capturing high resolution (64-megapixel) photographs. Sheth had also shared camera samples, apparently captured using the Realme 3 Pro, which shows the phone’s camera quality in both day and low-light conditions. However, it is still unclear if those shots were taken using the camera’s ultraHD mode or auto mode.

Super slow-motion video recording is another camera feature that was recently teased by Sheth. Besides the camera features, Realme also confirmed a bigger capacity battery with fast charging support. According to Sheth, the phone also delivers 5 hours of talktime in 10 minutes of charge. As for the performance, the phone supports graphic-intensive gaming title, the Fortnite. The phone comes with a dedicated hyperboost mode to improve its gaming capabilities. Watch unboxing of the Realme 3 Pro here:
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU