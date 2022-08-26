Realme Pad X review: Big-screen tablet with something in store for everyone

were conceived as devices that fit somewhere in between smartphones and laptops. However, most current age tablets, especially in the budget and midrange segment, ended up being big screen versions of smartphones. It is not a bad thing, but some novelty for differentiation, especially to do things that are otherwise not possible with smartphones, improves the experience in a big way. To understand how, let us take the example of the recently launched Pad X.

The Pad X is based on 12 operating system with Pad UI 3.0 layered on top. The user interface looks similar to Android, and for good because the familiar interface makes it easy for existing smartphone users to pick up the tablet and start using it without going through user manuals.

Adding to the ease of use is the interface elements designed for comfortable tablet use such as side slider for quick access to tools and apps from any window, resizable apps window to adjust the app display size on the main screen, split screen to view two apps side-by-side on the screen, and floating window to open apps in pop-up window. These features enable multitasking by making it easier to use multiple apps in different windows simultaneously. Moreover, the tablet supports drag-and-drop function.

On top of the above mentioned add-on features, which are also available on Realme smartphones but work better on the Realme Pad X because of its big screen, there is ‘Limelight’ -- a new feature currently limited to Realme Pad X. This feature is essentially Realme’s iteration of Apple’s Center Stage feature. It uses the tablet’s wide-angle front camera to auto frame the view and keep the subject in the middle of the frame in video calls.

Besides, it auto expands the view when it detects more than one person in the frame to accommodate multiple subjects in the view.

As a standalone device, the Realme Pad X is good for learning and entertainment. But its utility goes beyond generic usage with the add-on Pencil (Rs 5,499) and Smart Keyboard (Rs 4,999) accessories. Though on the expensive side, the Pencil and Smart Keyboard help in creative and productivity workloads.

The value-added features and add-on accessories make the Realme Pad X a better tablet than generic ones, but it is not perfect. Its screen lacks high refresh rate and does not support high dynamic range. Though the screen is responsive, its touch response rate is inconsistent and that dampens gaming experience. Realme Pad X: Specifications

Display 10.95-inch WUXGA+ TFT Speakers Four, supports Dolby Atmos Battery 8,340 mAh, supports 33W fast charge Processor Snapdragon 695 5G Camera 13MP rear camera, 105-degree 8MP wide-angle front camera Configurations 4GB+64GB Wi-Fi, 4GB+64GB 5G, 6GB+128GB 5G OS 12 UI Realme Pad UI 3.0 Price Starts at Rs 19,999 Accessories Realme Pencil and Smart Keyboard (sold separately)

Verdict

The Realme Pad X is a worthy option in midrange tablet segment with something in store for everyone. Thanks to its compact size and lightweight build, it is easy to use and operate. Giving it an edge over others in the same segment are the value-added features such as Limelight, which is currently limited to select video calling apps such as Google Duo, Meet, and Zoom but works accurately. Besides, the tablet has several other features that make everyday use easy and fun. The Realme Pad X is the Android tablet to consider if you need a supplementary device for work, entertainment, and everything in between.