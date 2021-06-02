Realme set to expand in new TV price segments in India, says CEO

-
TV viewing in India is slowly becoming a more connected viewing experience and the company is set to expand into newer price segments, level up capabilities and features, and bring more and more tech enthusiasts into the fold, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe, said on Wednesday.
Consumers who want to live an aspirational, trendsetting lifestyle and are in sync with the latest technological trends, are consuming loads of video content, like online series on OTT platforms.
For such consumers, the newly-launched realme smart TV 4K series has improved a lot on smart features and experience, brining a spectacular cinematic experience with Dolby Vision-enabled 4K display and Dolby Atmos.
It also brings the hand-free, far field control assistant which is available on a few costly models only.
"We are expecting Smart TVs to reach 20 per cent of realme's internal share and pave our way to become India's top online smart TV brands," Sheth told IANS.
The realme Smart TV 4K with with Dolby Vision HDR technology and Dolby Atmos immersive audio powerful quad-core processor is priced at Rs 27,999 (43-inch) and Rs 39,999 (50-inch), and will be up for sale on June 4 from 12 noon onward on Flipkart.com, realme.com and mainline channels.
realme Smart TV 4K offers a LED screen, Google hands-free voice control, powerful 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor, ultra bezel-less design and TUV Rheinland Low blue light certification.
With the latest Android 10 version, the viewers will have access to unlimited content like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play, the company said.
"Indian consumers have high expectations and don't want to compromise on the design of the smart TV as well. Our first line of smart TVs have struck a chord with the youth, who have always appreciated our unique products and disruptive DNA," Sheth said.
