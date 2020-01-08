Realme X50 5G smartphone with 120Hz display launched in China: Details here

has finally launched its first ready smartphone 'X50 5G' with a 120Hz refresh rate supporting display and the latest Snapdragon 765 processor, here.

As for pricing, the smartphone comes in three variants, the base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at CNY 2,499. The second variant comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is priced at CNY 2,699 and the highest variant has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,999, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (100x2400 pixels) LCD hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by the 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256 internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device features a quad camera setup vertically placed on the upper-left corner of the back panel.

The setup includes a 64MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto camera offering 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP tertiary camera and a last 2MP macro camera.

Up front, the smartphone houses two selfie sensors, one 16MP camera and 8MP camera.

The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support and run on the new Android 10-based software.

Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, dual-mode (SA/ NSA), NFC, dual-frequency GPS, and more.

--IANS

wh/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)