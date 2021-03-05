Samsung announces rugged smartphone 'Galaxy XCover 5' with 16MP camera

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event for 2021: Details here
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus may feature thin bezels around flat display
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Samsung launching Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen, Note to discontinue
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled its latest rugged smartphone Galaxy XCover 5, a rugged yet sophisticated device designed to handle demanding jobs while meeting the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce.
"The Galaxy XCover 5 is a device that addresses the challenges employers in the field often face, from ensuring the protection of sensitive material to durable use in any environment," Mark Notton, Senior Director of Mobile Product Portfolio, Samsung Electronics Europe, said in a statement.
The XCover 5 is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and it also meets the MIL-STD-810H standard for durability.
Inside, there is an Exynos 850 processor joined by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
The Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped with a single 16MP rear camera that provides impeccable sharpness making it effortless to capture professional-grade images and videos.
The Live Focus feature allows the subject of your shot to stand out and the 5MP front camera is ideal for video conferencing.
The 3,000 mAh battery is user replaceable. It can be charged through the USB-C port at 15W or using a cradle that connects to the two pogo pins.
It also supports NFC with EMV L1 certification.
The new Galaxy XCover 5 will be available starting March 2021, including but not limited to select markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.
--IANS
wh/dpb
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU