Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus may feature thin bezels around flat display

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series in January next year and a new video gives a glimpse of the Galaxy S21 Plus model, showing a flat display with thin bezels around it, along with a punch-hole selfie camera.
The quality of the video about the upcoming flagship is not of great quality and it has some sort of distracting music playing under the user's commentary.
"It also doesn't provide a lot of detail about the back of the phone", reports The Verge.
Three Galaxy S21 models are expected in January: a standard, a Plus and an Ultra model.
The S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7-inch and the Ultra will have a 6.8-inch display.
The upcoming Galaxy S21 series is said to feature the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset in the US and South Korea, while other markets like India will receive Exynos 2100 processors.
The phones are all expected to have 5G, with the S21 and Plus both with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6E in the Ultra.
The Galaxy S21+ would be available in phantom silver, phantom black and phantom violet while Galaxy S21 Ultra would only come in phantom silver and phantom black colours.
