OnePlus Nord 2 with Dimensity 1200 chip may launch in Q2 2021

OnePlus is planning to launch its new flagship OnePlus 9 series and now, a new report has claimed that the company may also launch Nord 2 in Q2 2021.
According to Android Central, Nord 2 will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset.
Mediatek's flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3GHz. Besides this, the chipset is 5G and WiFi 6 capable.
It has a prime Cortex A78 core that goes up to 3.0GHz, three additional A78 cores at up to 2.6GHz, and four Cortex A55 cores that can go up to 2.0GHz for energy-efficient tasks.
The OnePlus Nord has been quite a success for OnePlus, especially in some markets. That device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, a respected mid-range processor.
The OnePlus Nord 2 could retain a similar price or the Nord when it launches later this year.
Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased a "moonshot" announcement, hinting the next big launch on March 8 which is going to be the OnePlus 9 series.
"Stay tuned for March 8," Lau tweeted, with a similar-looking photo from the Apollo 8 mission.
The company is set to launch three new smartphones -- the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R -- and a smartwatch this month.
