Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops now available for purchase in India: Details

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book3 Pro are now available for purchase in India. The Ultra model in the Galaxy Book3 series will be available starting March 15. The Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 come in 16-inch screens and graphite colours. The Galaxy Book3 Pro is offered in 14-inch screen variant besides 16-inch screen. The Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are available at a starting price of Rs 131,990 and Rs 163,990, respectively.

Galaxy Book3 Pro: Specifications

A thin-and-lightweight category laptop, the Book3 Pro is offered in 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors – both based on Intel Evo platform and with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop boots Windows 11 operating system. It sports a dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400nits of brightness level. The Galaxy Book3 Pro comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage choices.

Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A, microSD card slot, audio in/out port and HDMI 1.4 port for wired interfaces.

The 14-inch variant is powered by 63Wh battery and 16-inch variant by 76Wh battery, supported by 65W automatic power adapter for charging.

Book3 Pro 360: Specifications

The 2-in-1 convertible laptop, the Book3 Pro 360 is offered in 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors – both based on Intel Evo platform and with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It sports a 16-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400nits of brightness level. It comes with stylus support, which is sold with the laptop. The laptop comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage choices. It is powered by a 76Wh battery, supported by a 65W power adapter for charging. It has a four-speaker from AKG, supported by Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp. It boots Windows 11 operating system. Other features include fingerprint scanner on the power button, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-A, microSD card slot, audio in/out port, HDMI 1.4 port, backlit keyboard and nano SIM slot.