Samsung Galaxy F13 with FHD screen, 6000 mAh battery launched: Details here

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday launched in India the Galaxy F13 smartphone. Starting June 29, it will be available in waterfall blue, sunrise copper, and nightsky green colours on Samsung online store, Flipkart, and select retail stores. The Galaxy F13 will be available in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.
“Continuing the Samsung legacy of bringing meaningful innovations, we are pleased to launch the all-new Galaxy F13 - the perfect partner for uninterrupted entertainment. This stylish device has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of Gen MZ. Galaxy F13 features a Full HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience, a massive 6000mAh battery, and segment-first Auto Data Switching for uninterrupted connectivity,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.
As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F13 sports a 6.6-inch fullHD+ resolution LCD screen of 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 850 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage. The phone supports storage expansion through microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a 6,000 mAh battery, supported by USB-C based 15W fast wired charging. The Galaxy F13 supports adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management features for improved power efficiency. These features put apps unused for three days in sleep mode and apps unused for one month in deep sleep mode so they do not consume power in the background.
The Samsung Galaxy F13 has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth camera sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor for face unlock mechanism, selfies, and video calls.
The Galaxy F13 is one of the first few smartphones from Samsung to bring auto data switching feature, which automatically switches mobile data connection to second SIM in case the primary SIM is in a no-network area.
