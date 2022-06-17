Samsung expands F-series phones; to launch Galaxy F13 in India on June 22

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

With an aim to expand its F-series lineup, tech giant Samsung on Friday announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone -- Galaxy F13 -- in India on June 22.

The company said that the pre-launch website is now live.

"Samsung's popular Galaxy F series offers unprecedented style and experience to the aspirational Gen Z and consumers while delivering segment-best features," the company said in a statement.

"After Galaxy F23's success earlier this year, Galaxy F13 is the second addition to the F series in 2022," it added.

The company said that Galaxy F13 is slated to come with a slew of attractive features such as an FHD+ display for an immersive viewing experience.

Galaxy F13 has a massive 6000mAh battery that helps you conquer the day and night without getting worried about frequent charging.

Additionally, Galaxy F13 sports segment-first Auto Data Switching feature to enable seamless connectivity even when your primary SIM is out of network and comes with up to 8GB RAM, with RAM Plus.

"With showstopper features, Galaxy F13 caters to the evolving needs of millennials and Gen Z consumers for uninterrupted, on-the-go entertainment," the company said.

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 20:50 IST

