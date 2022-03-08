Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G launched: Price, specs

-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday launched in India the Galaxy F23 smartphone. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip, the phone will be available in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants – both with 128GB on-board storage. The Galaxy F23 will be available in aqua blue and forest green colours on Samsung online shop, Flipkart, and select retail stores starting March 16. The phone is priced at Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499 for the 4GB and 6GB variants, respective. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB and 6GB variants, respectively. The introductory price includes cashback of Rs 1,000 with ICICI bank cards.
"Continuing with the philosophy of brining meaningful innovation to our consumers, we are delighted to launch the Frevolutionary Galaxy F23 5G, that has many first evers to its credit. Powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset, smooth 120Hz display and revolutionary experiences like Voice Focus, Auto Data Switching and Power Cool Technology, the Galaxy F23 5G will provide GenZ consumers a smooth experience,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director & Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.
As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G sports a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is an Infinity-U screen (u-shaped notch) with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, the phone comes in 4GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage configurations. This dualSIM phone supports microSD card for storage expansion by up to 1TB. It boots Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 with Samsung Pay built-in. The phone will receive OS updates for and security update for 4 years. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 25W fast-charge technology.
Imaging is covered by triple-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP sensor of photos, videos, face-unlock, and video conferencing.
