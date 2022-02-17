JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC launched: Specs, price
Business Standard

Samsung to start selling premium Galaxy S22 series from March 11

South Korean electronics major Samsung on Thursday unveiled smartphone Galaxy S22 Ultra series in the ultra premium segment which it plans to start selling in the country from March 11.

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone (Photo: Bloomberg)

South Korean electronics major Samsung on Thursday unveiled smartphone Galaxy S22 Ultra series in the ultra premium segment which it plans to start selling in the country from March 11.

The company unveiled six high-end smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series in the price range of Rs 72,999-Rs 1,18,999 apiece.

"For the first time, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will bring together the best of Galaxy Note and S Series.

"Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen, advanced nightography capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, making it our most-powerful ultra device yet," Samsung India Senior Director and Head (Product Marketing) Aditya Babbar said.

An industry source said the company will start selling the Galaxy S22 series in the country from March 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, February 17 2022. 20:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU