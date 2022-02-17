Samsung to start selling premium Galaxy S22 series from March 11

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 review: Future is here, and it's bold and beautiful
Samsung to unveil note-worthy Galaxy S22 series at Unpacked event on Feb 9
Samsung to increase Galaxy S22 production to meet demand: Report
-
South Korean electronics major Samsung on Thursday unveiled smartphone Galaxy S22 Ultra series in the ultra premium segment which it plans to start selling in the country from March 11.
The company unveiled six high-end smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series in the price range of Rs 72,999-Rs 1,18,999 apiece.
"For the first time, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will bring together the best of Galaxy Note and S Series.
"Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen, advanced nightography capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, making it our most-powerful ultra device yet," Samsung India Senior Director and Head (Product Marketing) Aditya Babbar said.
An industry source said the company will start selling the Galaxy S22 series in the country from March 11.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU