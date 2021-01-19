Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India: Know price, specs, and more

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy M02s with 5000 mAh battery Qualcomm SoC launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M31s review: Impressive in every respect except performance
Samsung Galaxy M31s with sAMOLED screen, 64MP quad-camera launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India: Know price, specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with Android Go OS launched: Price, specs, and more
-
The Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India for the first time on January 19. The budget smartphone is available on Samsung India Online store, Amazon India and retail stores. On Amazon, the phone gets 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card as a part of its Republic Day sale offer.
The Galaxy M02s smartphone the first Samsung smartphone in sub-Rs 10,000 price segment powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 15W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. It comes in Black, Blue and Red colours.
Samsung Galaxy M02s: Specifications
The Galaxy M02s is a budget smartphone. It sports a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone supports microSD card of up to 1TB for storage expansion.
Imaging is covered by a triple camera array on the back – a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor for face unlock mechanism, selfies and videos. The phone is ships with 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 15W fast charger.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU