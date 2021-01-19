Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India: Know price, specs, and more

The Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India for the first time on January 19. The budget smartphone is available on India Online store, Amazon India and retail stores. On Amazon, the phone gets 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card as a part of its Republic Day sale offer.

The Galaxy M02s smartphone the first smartphone in sub-Rs 10,000 price segment powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 15W fast charging. The M02s comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. It comes in Black, Blue and Red colours.

M02s: Specifications

The Galaxy M02s is a budget smartphone. It sports a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone supports microSD card of up to 1TB for storage expansion.

Imaging is covered by a triple camera array on the back – a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor for face unlock mechanism, selfies and videos. The phone is ships with 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 15W fast charger.