Samsung Galaxy M31s with sAMOLED screen, 64MP quad-camera launched in India

Expanding its millennial-centric M-series smartphone line-up, on Thursday launched the Galaxy M31s in India. The phone brings several first features to M-series, including 64-megapixel camera sensor on the back and 25W fast charging. The phone comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configurations, priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499, respectively. The Galaxy M31s will be available at Amazon India, online store and select retail stores from August 6.

Galaxy M31s specifications and features

The M31s has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution protected by Gorilla Glass. It is an Infinity-O display with punch-hole on the top-centre for front camera. The phone has plastic body with reflective gradient design on the back cover. The phone comes in mirage blue and mirage black colours.

Powering the smartphone is an Exynos 9611 system-on-chip, paired with 128GB internal storage and up to 8GB RAM. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system covered under company’s OneUI 2.1 user-interface. The phone is powered by 6,000 mAh battery, supported by 25W fast charger. The phone supports reverse charging and its charger has USB type-C on both ends.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX 682), a 12MP ultra-wide sensor of 123-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. The camera supports ‘Single Take’ feature, which the company introduced with its premium Galaxy S20-series The feature allows multiple shots (up to 7 photos and 3 videos) in a single take. Besides photography, the Galaxy M31s brings new features for improved video experience. It is capable to record videos in up to 4K resolution and supports hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, the Galaxy M31s has a dedicated night mode for low light photography.