Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launched

on Wednesday launched in India the variant of its Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip. Priced at Rs 55,999, the smartphone is available at an introductory price of Rs 47,999 on online store, Amazon India, exclusive stores and select retail outlets.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Our consumers gave us an outstanding response for Galaxy S20FE LTE version launched in Q4’20. Building on its success, we bring to Galaxy fans, Galaxy S20 FE with the power of Snapdragon Processor and In addition to superlative performance, Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings all flagship innovations at an accessible price point. The launch is a testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing,

The Galaxy S20 FE was launched in five colours -- cloud red, cloud lavender, cloud mint, cloud navy and cloud white. The 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 variant, however, comes in cloud lavender, cloud mint and cloud navy colours. Made of plastic, the phone features textured haze finish on the back cover to protect it from fingerprints and smudges. The phone features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple camera set-up on the back.

The rear camera set-up features a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear cameras support up to 30x digital zoom through its telephoto lens. The camera has company’s ‘Single Take’ feature, which lets the camera capture up to 14 different formats of photos and videos in a single click. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies, videos and face unlock mechanism.

Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dualSIM phone supports microSD card for storage expansion (up to 1TB). The phone ships with 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 25W fast wired charger. It features wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.