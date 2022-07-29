Samsung Galaxy S23 series confirmed to feature Qualcomm's flagship chipset

-
South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming next-generation flagship smartphones under Galaxy S23 series will be powered by Qualcomm chipsets.
According to GSMArena, CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively.
"We were 75 per cent on Galaxy S22 before the agreement. You should be thinking about we are going to be much better than that on Galaxy S23 and beyond," said Amon.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm Incorporated has announced that it has strengthened its strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics to deliver leading premium consumer experiences for Samsung Galaxy devices.
Qualcomm Incorporated and Samsung have agreed to extend their patent license agreement for 3G, 4G, 5G, and upcoming 6G mobile technology through the end of 2030.
Both the tech giants have agreed to expand their collaboration with Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, extended reality, and more.
"The collaboration between Samsung and Qualcomm spans many years and these agreements reflect our close and long-standing strategic partnership," said T.M. Roh, President and Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics.
"We are committed to working with Qualcomm to advance the mobile industry and users' experiences for future Samsung Galaxy devices," Roh added.
--IANS
vc/vd
